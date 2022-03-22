New Car Reliability Seems to be Getting Worse

Another day another recall. I can't believe how many vehicle recalls there are each week.

As technology and auto manufacturing gets better the reliability of the car seems to get worse. Two more today, Ford is recalling 215,000 F-150s and SUVs because of a leaky brake master cylinder. GM announced today that they are recalling 740,000 vehicles because of a headlight that could possibly be too bright.

All of these things, if you know the secret handshake, could possibly lead to a crash.

What are the chances, like 1 in a million? Add these to the ones last week. VW recalled a quarter-million Atlas and Atlas crosses for a faulty electrical harness. The Ford edge for a bad backup camera. The 2021 F-150 for a faulty windshield wiper motor that could fail.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 1997 there were 265 recalls of cars and trucks. In 2021 there were 912.

Now why such an increase in recalls? Cheaper parts? Too many electronics? Who knows.

See, back in the 60s and 70s and even the 80's we all knew if your windshield wipers didn't work you didn't drive during a huge rainstorm. Now you need a TikTok video to explain the dangers or you wouldn't know.

With all of the new things that are mandated by the government now, it's just going to keep getting worse.

Just wait till a whole new fleet of electric cars start hitting the streets and those problems start coming out too. Water and electricity just don't mix. I'll bet the amount of Lawyers that go after these kinds of things also has increased since 1998. They're not ambulance chasers, though all of those have been recalled too...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.