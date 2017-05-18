Car Crashes Through Times Square, Killing One, Injuring Many More

A maroon Honda sedan careened through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square in New York City, killing one person and injuring at least 12 more. Police are investigating, but do not believe it was a terror attack along the lines of what has occurred in various European cities recently.

It seems more likely that it was an accident, as the New York Daily News has reported that the driver, who is in custody, allegedly has a drunk-driving history. The 26-year-old Bronx resident, named Richard Rojas, apparently made a wrong turn down a car-free street and drove for three blocks, hitting multiple people, before smashing his car into a pole.

The incident occurred during an extremely busy time in Midtown Manhattan on a warm day when a higher-than-usual number of people were out walking around. The bomb squad has been inspecting the vehicle as a precaution, but officials say this is probably an isolated incident.

More video is available via The New York Post: