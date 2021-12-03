Candles, Drinks, Montana History, And Caves. What Else Could You Want?
When I first moved to Montana, one thing I had on my list of things I must-see, was the Lewis and Clark Caverns. When I found the time to go to the Caverns, I was far from disappointed. You can see my adventure HERE.
As the holidays are right around the corner, the Lews and Clark Caverns will kick off their Holiday Tours. This event will go from December 17th through the 19th and again from December 21st through the 23rd. You will need to make a reservation for these tours which you can do right HERE.
The tours are educational, fun, and a great opportunity to snap some pictures as you learn about the history of the Lewis and Clark Caverns. The holiday tours will supply candles, lanterns, and warm drinks. The cost is only $25 for visitors who are 15 years old and up, and for those younger, the cost is only $15. You do need to be at least 5 years of age to enjoy this festive tour.
Although temperatures have been quite warm for this time of year, here in Montana, all visitors are encouraged to dress warm (hats, gloves, layers, etc) and be prepared for winter conditions including snow on the path to the Caverns.
The tour lasts approximately two hours and is totally worth every minute. This is a great way to get together as a family or even the kick-off to a date night.
What: The Candlelight Tours At The Lewis and Clark Caverns
When: December 17th-19th and December 21st-23rd
Where: Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park
Cost: $25 (15yr and up) $15 (under 15)