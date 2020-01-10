Candidate Filing For The 2020 Election In Montana Has Begun

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Candidate filing for the 2020 election in Montana began at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The two-month filing period continues through 5 p.m. on March 9.

Democratic Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena tweeted that she was first in line at the secretary of state’s office. Candidates can also file online.

Candidate filing for positions such as county commissioner and justice of the peace also began Thursday at county election departments.

Montana’s primary election is June 2.