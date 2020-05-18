CANCELED: Billings’ Biggest Garage Sale

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Townsquare Media has made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of Billings Biggest Garage Sale on June 27, 2020. In the interest of safety and with the continued uncertainty surrounding our state’s phasing schedule, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this annual event. The requirements for social distancing and rules for garage sellers to handle cash transactions according to the recommended guidelines cannot be followed at an event like Billings Biggest Garage Sale. So at this time, we will focus our efforts on planning an amazing Billings Biggest Garage Sale for next year, in June 2021. Refunds to garage sellers that purchased booths will be made.

If you purchased a Billings Biggest Garage Sale booth online, your refund will be made online. Please allow 3-5 business days for that transaction to clear your bank. If you purchased a garage sale booth with check, money order or cash, your refund will be sent directly to you via check. Please allow 12-15 days for check refunds.

For any questions, please contact Adella Sutton at 406-869-3674. Thank you.