Can You Guess This Mysterious Montana Animal?

In browsing the interwebs today, while firmly planted in the chair with a heating pad on my back (I may have injured myself this weekend) and a bottle of Tylenol, I came across this post on Reddit of a dashcam at night, around 9 PM. This footage shows a mysterious animal, and the Redditor is asking for our help in figuring this out!

Cow? Deer? Bear? ManBearPig?

misanimal1 Reddit User loading...

Honestly, in the screenshot above, I could not determine what beast this may be. It kind of looks like a bear, but as the video progresses (and they get closer) a smidge of the animal is visible up close, and it looks somewhat like a bear to me. But, when watching the video back, and they are extremely close... the legs appear to look like moose. Just my thoughts.

Get our free mobile app

What do you think it is?

misanimal2 Reddit User loading...

On Reddit, some users suggested a "Slow Elk" and a Cow. To me, neither seem accurate. What are your thoughts? Let us know! The video is below.

