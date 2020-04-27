Campgrounds in Montana Re-Open on May 1st
We had a couple phone calls in to the show on Monday morning, and the callers wanted to know- "If it's good for our health to get outdoors, why can't we get away from the crowds and get out camping at the campgrounds? When will the Montana state park campgrounds open?"
State campgrounds have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.
I checked in with Greg Lemon, the spokesman for Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks. The good news is that "overnight camping opportunities will resume at most FWP fishing access sites and state parks on May 1."
Here are some additional details announced by Montana FWP following the governor's re-opening plan released last week:
- Campers between May 1 and May 15 may encounter reduced amenities or limited services that are typical for the opening of early-season recreational sites. Please check the FWP website for specific site restrictions or closures.
- Group sites, including fishing piers, will open May 1.
- At all sites, as in other aspects of life, social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed.
- Visitor centers, park offices and FWP lobbies are still closed to the public at this time.
- Bannack State Park will remain closed until further notice.
- Float recreation on the Smith River will resume May 5. Between now and then, FWP staff will continue to work with local and federal partners on ways to safely allow recreation in this popular state park and river corridor once recreation activities resume.
- Out-of-state travelers are still required to follow the governor’s 14-day quarantine directive when they come to Montana, as they carry the risk of spreading COVID-19 to Montana residents. Guidance for those directives can be found at fwp.mt.gov/covid19. The directives include the requirements that those in quarantine cannot leave for groceries, recreation, work or any other activity.
- Paddlefish season (yellow tag) closures on the Yellowstone and Lower Missouri rivers are still in effect.
- Paddlefish season (white tag) on the Upper Missouri River will run as usual from May 1 through June 15. However, this year there will be no snag-and-release opportunity. Visit fwp.mt.gov for information about other paddlefishing opportunities later in the year.
- Most wildlife management areas will remain under their normal seasonal closures until the standard May 15 date.
- The suspension of nonresident spring hunting for turkey and black bear will expire April 24. As in other circumstances, out-of-state travelers must follow the governor’s 14-day quarantine directive.
- Hunter education class closures will extend through at least May 7. FWP is working to develop other class opportunities to meet the needs of students, and still align with social distancing guidelines and restrictions on the size of gatherings. As those logistics are finalized, more information will be available.