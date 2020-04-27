Campgrounds in Montana Re-Open on May 1st

We had a couple phone calls in to the show on Monday morning, and the callers wanted to know- "If it's good for our health to get outdoors, why can't we get away from the crowds and get out camping at the campgrounds? When will the Montana state park campgrounds open?"

State campgrounds have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.

I checked in with Greg Lemon, the spokesman for Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks. The good news is that "overnight camping opportunities will resume at most FWP fishing access sites and state parks on May 1."

Here are some additional details announced by Montana FWP following the governor's re-opening plan released last week: