Calls to Defund the Police…in Great Falls, Montana?

Calls to defund the police have been gaining ground in Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York City. But in Montana? We can certainly hope not.

Nonetheless, a Great Falls City Commissioner had a clear, concise, and direct response to one email that he and the other four commissioners received with a call to defund the Great Falls Police Department:

No I won’t be supporting any half-baked, knee jerk, ridiculous “demands” by you or anyone else to “defund” our police department here...As a matter of fact I will be fully supporting our local LE enforcement and I will continue to advocate for more resources to help them do their job and keep our streets safe from criminals.

Check out Tryon's full remarks at the E-City Beat website.

President Trump has spoken out clearly against the defund the police movement. Attorney General Bill Barr also joined Bret Baier on Special Report, calling it "dangerous":

I think defunding the police, holding the entire police structure responsible for the actions of certain officers is wrong and I think it is dangerous to demonize police...If you pull back the police from these communities there will be, there will be more harm done in these communities.

Attorney General Bill Barr on effort to defund the police: