California’s Governor Hit for Vacationing in Red State Montana

Now this is pretty funny. Earlier in the week I told you how the popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was enjoying the 4th of July weekend in Montana's Flathead Valley. All this, as the train-wreck Governor of California Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was funding TV ads in Florida desperately trying to convince Floridians to move to California.

For those who don't know, California has seen a mass exodus of people fleeing the state due to draconian mandates and lockdown policies.

As it turns out, California's Governor was also apparently vacationing in the freedom-loving Red State of Montana on the exact same weekend.

Emily Hoeven writes a newsletter covering California politics called "WhatMatters." She shared the scoop via Twitter:

SCOOP:@GavinNewsom is on vacation in Montana. His office had been loath to disclose the location until now. Montana is one of 22 states to which CA bans state-funded travel due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies. It's also likely to institute an abortion ban.

So Newsom is now getting hit from the Left for vacationing in Montana, even though California officially bans state government travel to states like Montana.

Here's what I find comical. Americans are fleeing to free states like Montana and Florida that resisted the absurd lockdowns and mandates in states like California. Newsom was trying to attack freedom loving states like Florida. Meanwhile, Newsom escapes to the same freedom-loving Red State of Montana that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was also enjoying for Independence Day weekend.

As former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke noted, "He (DeSantis) and Montana’s own Governor Greg Gianforte are leading the country in implementing principled policies that ensure individual freedoms and parental rights and break the woke agenda. Great patriots!"

I'd write more- but I have to be LIVE on the radio in 4 minutes...so I better roll.