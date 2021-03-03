Cabin Creek Snowmobiler Sets Broken Leg With Shovel

Tuesday afternoon the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a call for a snowmobiler that was injured and unable to ride out. The injured snowmobile was with a group in Cabin Creek about 11 miles North of West Yellowstone.

Rescuers from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and a helicopter from Life Flight Network responded to the call that came in on Tuesday, March 2nd at 3:31 p.m. As volunteers made their way to the reported incident they met the group of snowmobilers and the injured party, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The injured rider had a severe break to the leg. Thankfully, the group stabilized the injury with a shovel and tape. Volunteer rescuers assisted the group to the trailhead where the snowmobiler was transported by ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Remember, when heading into the backcountry, whether on foot or snowmobile, make sure to pack adequate supplies should an unforeseen accident or situation occur. Your top priority when participating in winter sports is to keep yourself adequately insulated against cold temperatures and prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Some popular snowmobile destinations include Cabin Creek, where the incident occurred. Also near West Yellowstone, the Madison Arm Loop, South Plateau Trail, Two Top Trail, and Horse Butte Loop offer great terrain for snowmobilers, according to Destination Yellowstone.

