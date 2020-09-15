Burn Zone Pictures: Bridger Foothills Fire

As of Tuesday morning, the Bridger Foothills Fire is nearly 80% contained. It's burned over 8,200 acres of timber and taken 28 homes in Bridger Canyon with it.

The fire started in the afternoon of September 4th just above the "M" trail in Bozeman and then spread over the top of the mountain to Bridger Canyon on the east side of the Bridgers. We've seen many photos of the smoke and flames, but the pictures below will give you some perspective of the area that the fire burned.

Thanks to Voss Sartain-Marcelin for the pictures, which she took from a commercial airplane as she flew out of Bozeman last week.

After completing their investigation, fire officials announced on Friday that they believe the fire was started as a result of a hold-over lightning strike. Investigators will continue to follow up on any additional leads they received prior to releasing Friday's final cause determination.

Click here for more on how fire officials believe the fire started.

On Monday, fire officials reported that heavy equipment completed the fuel break directly north of the fire, "buttoning up" that section. Resources are also working on suppression repair, according to the USFS (United States Forest Service).

If you would like to help the folks who have been affected by this fire, you and make a monetary donation to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund by texting BRIDGERS to 91999. Or use the button below:

For more fire information, check the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call 2-1-1.