Bullock: Schools Won’t Have to Make Up Time Lost to Virus

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock says public school students won't have to automatically make up class time lost to the corona virus. Bullock on Sunday ordered K-12 public school closed through March 27. A directive issued by the Democratic governor on Thursday waives pupil instruction requirements during the closure period and says local districts will continue receiving state money. If the closures extend longer, districts must show they've made up for the lost time through remote learning, such as online teaching. Districts are preparing for the possibility that classes will be canceled for the rest of the school year due to the pandemic.