Bullock “Open” to Packing US Supreme Court with Liberal Justices

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Look, if Republicans move forward with confirming a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Democrats will be rioting in the streets. "Democrats are already rioting in the streets." That's what Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) had to say on Fox News Sunday.

Another threat? If Republicans move forward with a replacement for Justice Ginsburg, and Democrats win back the White House and the Senate, they will simply "pack" the court with a liberal majority by increasing the total number of justices on the court. So should Republicans cave in the midst of this threat?

Once again, Cotton points out that Democrats were already threatening this. In fact, if you want a Montana example that makes this very point, liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) was busted on this very issue.

As Axios.com reported nearly one year ago, Bullock says he is open to packing the court:

"I’m open to discussion on different ways we can depoliticize the Supreme Court, including expanding the court."

Here's another must-see video, I first saw via The Daily Caller: Trump Fans Chant ‘Fill That Seat!’ At North Carolina Rally