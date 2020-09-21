Bullock Misses the Mark, from Guns to Drugs

John Lott, Jr. has been one of the most outspoken and articulate defenders of our 2nd Amendment rights. Now, he's taking aim at liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) as we head into the 2020 elections in October and November.

Lott, who now lives in Missoula, Montana, penned a column for Newsweek, where he says this election will determine the future of private gun ownership in America:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has promised to use executive orders to ban guns, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has promised to make former Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) his gun czar. O'Rourke made a name for himself when he yelled, "Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15."

And, of course, liberal Gov. Steve Bullock isn't any beto- I mean better- than Beto. As Lott pointed out in another column for The Missoulian in late August, Bullock is sending high-dollar mailers across the state pretending to support 2nd Amendment rights:

When Bullock ran for president, he quickly came out in support of a long list of gun control laws: a ban on some semi-automatic guns based on their appearance, red flag laws that let judges take away people’s guns without a hearing, higher age limits on gun ownership, and bans on magazines that can hold more than 15 bullets.

Lott has a newer column out where he says Bullock also misses the mark on prescription drugs. We'll catch up with Lott once again on Monday's "Montana Talks" radio show.

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Are biased media reports fueling the racial divide in America?

I saw a great piece a few days ago. It was written by the world renowned economist and gun-rights advocate, Dr. John Lott, Jr: Selective Media Reporting Further Fuels Our Racial Divide. He writes, in part:

Race and politics increasingly divide Americans, and selective media reporting is largely to blame. The media, not President Donald Trump, is fanning the flames of violence. The destruction and the long-term harm that is being done to heavily minority parts of our cities is their responsibility.

I can't remember if I first spotted the piece at RealClearPolitics.com or at The DailySignal.com. Either way, instead of talking about it on the radio, I thought- hey, let's see if we can get this guy on the radio to talk about it.

So I reached out to John Lott, Jr and the Crime Prevention Research Center to see if he'd want to join me on our statewide radio show, Montana Talks. Turns out, he's actually living in Montana now.

Needless to say, we had a great conversation with Dr. Lott. We talked about how biased media reports are fueling the racial divide in America. We also talked about some of the gun control myths that he busts wide open in his new book, "Gun Control Myths."

Check out the full audio of our conversation below.

By the way, during the conversation, a question came up about George Soros and his role in funding the efforts to divide this country along racial lines. I mentioned a New York Times piece from earlier in the week about that very topic: George Soros’s Foundation Pours $220 Million Into Racial Equality Push.

Thanks to our listener Tim in Billings for sharing that story. Here's what stood out to Tim: