Bullock Exploits Shooting, Echoes Pelosi
Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT), who has been desperately trying to gain momentum as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is now exploiting a horrific school shooting in Florida, and echoing Nancy Pelosi in the process.
As KULR8 news reports, Bullock wasted no time Thursday morning stating, in an official flag proclamation from the State of Montana, that "thoughts and prayers aren’t solutions."
Thoughts are bad. Prayers are bad. But, apparently knee-jerk gun control measures that will do nothing to protect kids are OK in Bullock's book. Got it.