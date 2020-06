Political Practices Commissioner finds that Governor Steve Bullock failed to report use of state plane for campaign use in a timely manner. Read more.

University of Montana presidential search complications include lower pay than similar positions in adjoining states. Read more.

Assault with a weapon charges filed in Missoula. Read more.

https://missoula.townsquaredigital.com/KGVOMORNINGNEWS-2017-06-30.mp3