UPDATE: Buck's Bar is officially reopening TODAY(2/25/22) at 5 pm.

After abruptly closing in the spring of 2020, one of Billings' popular bars is reopening with new owners and management, as confirmed by a Facebook post from the bar this afternoon.

If you've ever dreamed of owning a bar, here's your chance to buy one of Billings' most infamous watering holes. Buck's Bar, at 1511 Central Ave is on the market and it can be yours for an asking price of $1,150,000. Fans of the popular neighborhood bar have been wondering if/when they were going to re-open after they closed their doors earlier this spring when COVID-19 started shutting everything down. We were unable to confirm if the current owners are planning on re-opening, or are merely waiting for a new owner to take over. We stopped by last week and peeked in the window.

It looked like they simply locked the door and walked away. A TV above the bar was still turned on to a popular news channel. The casino machines were running their background loops, just waiting for someone to shove a $20 into the bill slot. The beer coolers appeared to be stocked and the bottles of booze on the back bar were sitting there, practically begging for a thirsty customer to come in and order a double Jack-n-Coke or a shot of Fireball.

Buck's has been a popular spot for 20 years. The crowd varied, depending on what time of day you stopped in. During the daytime, it was usually busy with a lunch crowd taking advantage of their affordable food specials. It drew a decent happy hour crowd, and at night Buck's was frequently a stop for the barely 21 demo. Walking into Buck's at 10 p.m. on a Friday, you would usually encounter a mix of "buckle bunnies," wanna' be cowboys (maybe some real ones?), and an assortment of blue-collar folks. Buck's usually got pretty rowdy as the night got closer to closing time, and bar fights between intoxicated college dudes weren't exactly rare.

The asking price of $1.15 million includes the lot, the building, all furniture and fixtures, 10 gaming machines, the liquor license, and "limited training time" for the new owner. Listed by Realtor Chuck Platt, you can see the full details HERE.