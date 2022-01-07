Bring Your Dreams to this Unique 1925 Building in Reed Point, MT

I'm a sucker for cool old buildings around Montana. From legitimate ghost towns like Elkhorn and Garnet, MT to sleepy little railroad towns around our state, you don't have to look too hard to find interesting buildings, some built over a century ago. The property in this story isn't quite 100 years old, but it's pretty neat and it's for sale.

Photo via Billings Assoc. Realtors. Listed by Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty

Business up front, party in the back.

Like a mullet, this unique old commercial building in Reed Point offers "business upfront, party in the back". Well, party or simply live a quiet life in Reed Point. The 1925 building was obviously a storefront of some type when it was constructed. Most of the property has been converted to living space, but it still offers 972 square feet in the front portion of the structure that could be used for other purposes.

If only that boardwalk could talk.

It's hard not to imagine the hustle and bustle that once occurred on the main drag of Reed Point. Can't you just see a couple of horses tied to those posts, with ranchers wandering inside to get a roll of barb wire or a new plow blade from what once may have been a mercantile?

There is lots of living space for work or play.

The listing says the building offers a total of 3,752 square feet. There are four bedrooms and 2 baths and many original fixtures are still intact.

Big kitchen with rustic touches.

The huge kitchen/dining room offers more than enough space for an 8-foot table and the ceiling is made from authentic style rough-cut planks.

Stick your mother-in-law in the tiny house out back.

Okay, maybe not your mom-in-law, but the "tiny house" in the backyard would be a super-cool playhouse for the kids or a nice quiet spot for your hobbies.

Plenty of light in the living room.

Much of the house appears kind of dark in the listing photos, but the living room area appears to make up for it with expansive skylights, taller ceilings, and some neat stonework.

Life moves a little slower in Reed Point.

For most of the year, it's fairly sleepy in the small town of around 300 people, located on the western edge of Stillwater County. Two big exceptions are Yellowstone Boat Float weekend in July and the annual Great Montana Sheep Drive, held the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

The unique property is listed by Ruthie Johnson of eXp Realty and is offered at $275,000. You'll need to bust out your checkbook for a cash deal, as traditional home financing options won't qualify. See more pictures of the property and full listing details HERE.

(Disclosure: I am a licensed Realtor in Montana, with no interest in this property.)