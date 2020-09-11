Bridger Foothills Fire: Friday Update

A week ago today, a fire began just above the "M" Trail in Bozeman. It ended up spreading up and over the Bridger Mountains to the canyon on the other side. Twenty-eight homes were destroyed and numerous other buildings and livestock lost. Thankfully, no lives were lost. The fire continues to burn but firefighting crews appear to be getting a handle on it.

Here is the latest info on the Bridger Foothills Fire.

The fire is 68% contained.

For the next 72 hours fire officials say hot and dry conditions will persist. They are saying that increase in fire activity is possible as conditions continue to get warmer and drier. Temperatures could reach close to 90 degrees early next week. Significant fire potential: Moderate.

8,224 acres have burned.

Bridger Canyon Road remains closed to the public from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek. This includes bikers and runners. The road is open in its entirety for residents only.

Effective Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 AM, Bridger Canyon Road will become accessible for service providers that residents request, such as contractors, construction crews, insurance personnel, and trash companies, for example. These service providers must provide to law enforcement the address where they will be working.

Please note the fire area is closed to all hiking and biking. This includes the M Trail, Drinking Horse, and other trails leading into the Bridger Mountains. According to the Forest Service, they are evaluating the closures daily and will adjust the boundaries as conditions improve.

In areas where homes have been destroyed and may have ignited propane tanks venting, DO NOT APPROACH AND DO NOT PUT THEM OUT.

In the active fire zone, residents and service providers can expect to see smoke and flames. DO NOT call 911. They can notify fire personnel in the area if they are around, but they are aware of the situation.

For more information, check the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call 2-1-1.

Make a monetary donation to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund by texting BRIDGERS to 91999. Or use the button below: