Bridger Bowl Opens Today

Lack of snow pushed their opening back, but today Bridger Bowl will begin opening up some of their lifts for skiing. You will notice a few changes this year at Bridger because of COVID-19, one of those being reservations will be required for the day you would like to ski.

You can make reservations up to 4 days in advance. For example, reservations for a Sunday will open the Wednesday before around 2 p.m. You can make your skiing reservations at BridgerBowl.com. Apparently there were some issues with taking reservations yesterday, but those have been cleared up.

Reservations for this Saturday and Sunday (12/19-12/20) will be available today at 2 p.m.

Reservations will be limited to 750 people per day until Mother Nature provides some more snow.

Also, make sure you upload a photo to your skiing account, and your waivers are signed for each person who will be skiing BEFORE arriving at Bridger Bowl

Because of the lack of snow, Bridger Bowl will be down to only about 100 acres of available skiing area. Lifts scheduled to open on opening day are:

All Beginner Lifts

Sunnyside

Virginia City

Bridger to Midway

Food and beverages will be available in the Jim Bridger Lodge and the Deer Park Chalet.

