BREAKING: Deceased Male Found at Base of The Rims in Billings

Billings Police have been on the scene since mid-afternoon after a body was found at the base of the Rims, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

According to the post, Billings Police officers responded to a "suspicious call" on North 14th Street near the base of the Rims at 3:41 pm MDT. Upon arrival, police located a deceased male.

No further details are currently available with detectives on scene, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report from Billings Police Sgt. Cagle.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.