Breaking: Billings Councilman Larry Brewster Stepping Down

After 6 years on the school and 11 years on the city council spread over 27 years, its time for me to spend more time with my wife children and grand children. So I will resign the seat effective the end of November 2018. I have enjoyed representing the Heights community for many years, it’s been a blessing to me. I think Frank Ewalt will continue to be a great person to carry on trying to represent the issues that are important to the Heights community. I have enjoyed all the people that I have had the pleasure to serve with over these many years. My best to the City of Billings going forward.