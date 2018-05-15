BPD Officers in Sex Scandal May Be Named in 2 Days
Q2 reports the names of three Billings police officers– disciplined for job and workplace-related sexual encounters with a city employee– should be released, but will remain private for at least two more days. District Judge Donald Harris ruled Monday that he would allow a temporary restraining order to stand for another 48 hours, to give the officers’ legal counsel time to formulate and document what they said would be an appeal of the Montana Supreme Court ruling.
According to Last Best News, Harris said he’ll decide within two days whether to dissolve the existing restraining order, protecting the identities of the officers. The name of the female city employee involved in the incidents has already been released. The ruling came at the conclusion of a hearing involving lawyers for the municipality and those of the Billings Gazette and KTVQ.