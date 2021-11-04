BPD Looking for 2 Men Who Robbed Billings Casino at Gunpoint

Two suspects robbed a Grand Avenue casino on Wednesday night (11/4), according to a social media post by the Billings Police Department.

BPD reports that two males entered the Palms Grand Casino at 1112 Grand Avenue around 11 pm and were "brandishing firearms." Police say the men fled the business with an unknown amount of cash, according to the post.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Jensen, the suspects in the robbery are "unknown at this time," and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Last week, two other casinos in Billings had a suspect attempt to rob their establishment, according to a report from @BillingsPD on Twitter.

Billings Police say a white male in his 30's tried to rob the Lucky Lil's at 340 15th Street West just after 4 pm MDT on Friday (10/29) by handing an employee a note stating that he had a gun. After the employee refused to give the suspect money, the man fled.

Just before 5 pm Friday, a suspect matching the same description as the first attempted robbery entered the Bullwackers Lounge and Casino on Broadwater Avenue. The suspect fled with an "undisclosed" amount of money, according to the post from Sgt. Reid on the Billings PD Twitter page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

