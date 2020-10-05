BPD Investigating Shooting on Custer Avenue

Billings Police have an on-going investigation into a Sunday night (10/4) shooting that happened on Custer Avenue, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

According to the post after 9pm Sunday night, one male was shot, and another "person of interest" was in custody, following an incident that took place in the 1300 block of Custer Avenue. Sgt. Cagle reported there was no threat to the public following the shooting.

Reports in the Billings Gazette say the man who was shot died on the scene, and apparently had an argument "on the property of the man who eventually shot him in the head."

The man killed in the shooting was also in possession of a handgun, according to the Billings Gazette report.

