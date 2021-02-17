Bozeman’s Montana Instruments and “The Next Space Race”

I continue to be amazed at some of the cutting-edge tech companies that are right here in our own backyard. One of the most impressive companies is Montana Instruments in Bozeman, Montana, which is led by Montana State University alum Luke Mauritsen.

Mauritsen is the founder and CEO. Mauritsen was appointed by President Trump to serve on the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC), advising the White House and Department of Energy. He describes the committee as one of those rare initiatives with strong bipartisan support.

Montana Instruments also just launched a new product called CryoCore. What does the new product do? What is the focus of the NQIAC? Plus, we get to learn a little something about quantum technology and the "next space race."

Here's the full audio of our chat with Luke Mauritsen:

Here's the description of their new CryoCore product, which sells for $49,950:

Using extensive expertise in thermal and low-vibration design, CryoCore is a low-vibration, cryogen-free system that allows users to access cryogenic temperatures from 4.9 K - 350 K and jump-start research right out-of-the-box. Push-button cooling, automated temperature control, and an integrated vacuum system gets users up and running quickly without the need to monitor multiple pieces of equipment. The CryoCore platform includes a touchscreen user interface along with all control electronics, vacuum pumps, and monitoring systems required to automate the temperature control across the entire range. It provides five window ports, 12 low-frequency DC lines, and two high-frequency RF coax lines to accommodate a range of optical and electrical measurements.

And here's a photo of what the new product looks like:

Credit Montana Instruments