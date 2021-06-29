Bozeman School Board Tables Controversial “Equity” Proposals

A controversial set of recommendations described as "undisguised CRT" by a former Bozeman legislator were tabled by the Bozeman School Board Monday night. This, after nearly 60 residents showed up in opposition to the recommendations.

CRT is the acronym for "Critical Race Theory." CRT was banned in Montana thanks to an order from Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) who says CRT is considered discrimination and is against the law.

Former Rep. Tom Burnett (R-Bozeman) told us Monday morning about the school board meeting later in the day. At issue were the recommendations from the Equity Advisory Committee for the Bozeman School Board.

Here's one of the more controversial lines from the groups proposed mission statement:

To fully realize our mission it is imperative we recognize the institutional barriers, including racism and bias, that contribute to the pervasive opportunity gaps and the resulting disparate educational outcomes within our school system.

Burnett joined us again on the radio Tuesday morning for an update. He credited the radio station (1450 KMMS in Bozeman) for getting the word out about the meeting:

Burnett: Thanks to your program there was a good showing at the school board meeting last night. It went almost three hours. The bulk of the meeting was directed to this topic, and many parents, former school board candidates, townspeople, taxpayers, and one very well informed young man who is 16 or 17 years of age spoke and convinced the board to table the motion for the time being.

On Monday morning, callers into the radio show also noted the lack of local media coverage, despite the overwhelming public turnout in opposition to CRT and the Equity Advisory Committee recommendations.

While many local news outlets did not feature coverage of the meeting on their website Tuesday morning, KBZK-TV was there and covered the meeting on their TV news broadcasts. Here's an excerpt from their coverage:

The outcome of the meeting was to table the equity policy for now. This was the last school board meeting of the current academic year. The next one will be Monday, July 12th, which will kick off the 2021-22 school year.

Click here for more on this story.