Bozeman Police Looking for Man That Threatened Woman With Knife

On Tuesday, The Bozeman Police Department issued a press release asking for the public's help identifying a man that allegedly threatened a woman with a knife shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night.

According to the release, a female was sitting in her vehicle parked in the area of 3rd and Koch on Monday night when an unknown male approached her vehicle.

The male opened the driver’s door of the vehicle and threatened the female with a knife. The victim was able to escape after fighting with the suspect. After exiting the vehicle, she ran into her apartment and called 911. During the incident, the male gave no indication of what his motive was. He fled in an unknown direction and the Bozeman Police Department was unable to locate the suspect.

The female gave the following description of the suspect:

  • 5’9” - 5’10” tall
  • Darker skin
  • Medium build
  • Gray sweatshirt
  • Red bandana
  • Dark hair and eyes

The Bozeman Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and so far, no arrests have been made. BPD is asking for the public's assistance identifying anyone matching the description listed above. Anyone with information, no matter how trivial it may seem, is encouraged to call the Bozeman Police Department. Information leading to an arrest, in this case, may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.

As a public safety reminder, citizens are encouraged to be cautious during hours of darkness, try not to be out alone, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

If you have any information, contact Detective Captain Cory Klumb with the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2021. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 406-586-1131.

