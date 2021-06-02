Bozeman Donut Shop Owner Preparing for National Donut Day

facebook.com/grannysgourmetdonuts

National Donut Day is this Friday, June 4, and a local donut shop owner in Bozeman is working ahead to keep up with the demand. National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June every year.

Robert McWilliams, owner of Granny's Gourmet Donuts has been in the donut business for nearly 20 years. Granny's is arguably the most popular donut shop in the Bozeman area. Every morning, donuts are made fresh at the shop, located at 3 Tai Lane near Montana State University. If you've never eaten a donut from Granny's, you're missing out.

Get our free mobile app

Granny's often features a 'Donut of the Day.' The 'Robin's Nest', 'Applejack Bronut', and 'Fresh Lemon and Raspberry' are a few that have been featured recently.

We called McWilliams to ask if Granny's had anything special planned for National Donut Day. He told us he plans on making "Mad amounts on donuts."

On a regular day, 2,000 donuts will last around six hours. On National Donut Day, we'll go through 2,000 in two hours.

McWilliams said.

facebook.com/grannysgourmetdonuts

If you plan on treating your coworkers by buying donuts this Friday, McWilliams asks that people that want to place larger orders call in advance. Call (406) 922-0022 if you'd like to place an order. Whether you prefer glazed or creme-filled, Granny's Gourmet Donuts has a donut that will satisfy your sweet tooth and help you celebrate National Donut Day.

Make sure you stop by the ATM if you plan on swinging by Granny's on Friday for some delicious donuts. They don't accept debit or credit cards.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Bozeman Montana, donuts, Gallatin County, Granny's Gourmet Donuts, local business, Montana, montana state university, National Donut Day
Categories: Montana News, Newsletter
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top