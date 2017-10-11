Boys and Girls Club Staffer Accused of Indecency

A former Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County staffer made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. KTVQ.com reports that 22-year-old Matthew Huggard faces accusations that he exposed himself to a teenage boy in an alleged attempt to initiate a relationship. Huggard was charged in Yellowstone County Justice Court with one count of felony indecent exposure.

The unidentified 13-year-old boy told a Department of Health and Human Services agent that Huggard had recently exposed himself to him, and a detective with the Billings Police Department subsequently interviewed the boy and learned that he had known Huggard for about a year and a half. The boy reportedly began receiving counseling for depression from Huggard’s father, who is a therapist, and with Huggard’s recommendation. The personal counseling sessions took place at the therapist’s home and Huggard allegedly began attending the sessions.