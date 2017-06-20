Bonner Man Charged With Assault With A Weapon After Threatening People With An Ax

31 year-old Michael Brewer is in the Missoula County Jail accused of threatening several people with an ax near Potomac on Sunday.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Mark Handelman asked substitute Justice of the Peace Mike Frellick for $50,000 bond, due to the number and serious nature of the threats.

"After the defendant threatened numerous people stating he was going to kill them, refusing to leave another person's property, and then pulling an ax on John Doe, causing him to have fear of serious injury," Handelman said. "The defendant has a long criminal history of theft, PFMA, trespassing and obstructing. He also has a felony for tampering, as well as three DUI's. He only made it six months on felony probation before getting these new charges."

Handelman said Brewer was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

"In this latest incident, the defendant blew a .248, over three times the legal limit for intoxication," he said. "Every time he drinks, he puts everyone around him in mortal peril."

Brewer's public defender argued that his client was covered with bruises and a black eye, and that he disputed all the allegations in the complaint. He asked the judge to have a court official come to the jail and photograph Brewer's injuries.

Judge Frellick set bail at $5,000, consecutive with an existing $25,000 district court warrant.