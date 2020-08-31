According to a press release today (Monday 8/31) from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, a body found on August 22 in the Yellowstone River has been identified.

An autopsy performed last Tuesday (8/25) by the state forensic lab revealed the deceased is 18-year old Anthony Pedigo of Billings, who was reported to the sheriff's office as a missing person on August 7, 2020.

According to the press release, no obvious signs of foul play were reported following the autopsy, but lab reports are "not yet available." Pedigo had been deceased for "several days before the discovery" of the body on August 22, according to the forensic lab report.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approx.. 2:15 pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of the Yellowstone River near Custer Frontage Rd. and Rd. 39 S. A hunter had called dispatch to report that he had come across human remains in a channel of the Yellowstone River. When deputies arrived, they located the badly decomposed remains. The body was recovered and taken to the State Forensic lab morgue in Billings. -Sheriff Mike Linder

Credit: Google

The investigation into the death of Anthony Pedigo is continuing, and anyone who may have seen or come in contact with him over the past month should contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.