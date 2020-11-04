Bobcats Release 2021 Spring Football Schedule
Montana State will return to the football field on February 27, 2021, when the Bobcats travel to UC Davis. There's only six games on this modified schedule for the season, which was moved from the fall because of COVID-19.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play football,” said Montana State coach Jeff Choate in a press release issued from Bobcat Athletics. “We’ve never backed away from competition and we look forward to playing a tough schedule in the spring.”
Three of the Bobcat's first four games will be on the road. And four of MSU's six opponents made it to the FCS Playoffs at least once in the past two seasons.
The Bobcats will travel to UC Davis on February 27, Weber State on March 6, and the University of Montana on March 27. They will host Northern Colorado at Bobcat Stadium on March 13 and will close out the shortened season at home with two games, playing Eastern Washington April 3, and Idaho State on April 10.
Game times and other details will be announced as available. Remember, you can listen to all the Bobcat games home & away on 100.7 XL Country and the Bobcat Sports Radio Network.
Here's the entire schedule for both the Bobcats and the Big Sky Conference.
2020-21 MONTANA STATE SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
February 27 – Montana State at UC Davis
March 6 – Montana State at Weber State
March 13 – Northern Colorado at Montana State
March 20 - Open
March 27 – Montana State at Montana
April 3 – Eastern Washington at Montana State
April 10 – Idaho State at Montana State
2020-21 BIG SKY CONFERENCE SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
February 27
Montana State at UC Davis
Eastern Washington at Portland State
Northern Colorado at Idaho
Weber State at Idaho State
Montana at Northern Arizona
Southern Utah at Cal Poly
March 6
Montana State at Weber State
Montana at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Idaho State
Portland State at Northern Arizona
Southern Utah at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Cal Poly
March 13
Northern Colorado at Montana State
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Portland State at Idaho
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Cal Poly at Montana
Northern Arizona at Weber State
March 27
Montana State at Montana
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Northern Colorado
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
UC Davis at Portland State
Weber State at Southern Utah
April 3
Eastern Washington at Montana State
Montana at Idaho
Idaho State at UC Davis
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Northern Colorado at Weber State
Cal Poly at Portland State
April 10
Idaho State at Montana State
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Southern Utah
Portland State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado
Weber State at UC Davis