Bobcats Release 2021 Spring Football Schedule

Montana State will return to the football field on February 27, 2021, when the Bobcats travel to UC Davis. There's only six games on this modified schedule for the season, which was moved from the fall because of COVID-19.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play football,” said Montana State coach Jeff Choate in a press release issued from Bobcat Athletics. “We’ve never backed away from competition and we look forward to playing a tough schedule in the spring.”

Three of the Bobcat's first four games will be on the road. And four of MSU's six opponents made it to the FCS Playoffs at least once in the past two seasons.

The Bobcats will travel to UC Davis on February 27, Weber State on March 6, and the University of Montana on March 27. They will host Northern Colorado at Bobcat Stadium on March 13 and will close out the shortened season at home with two games, playing Eastern Washington April 3, and Idaho State on April 10.

Game times and other details will be announced as available. Remember, you can listen to all the Bobcat games home & away on 100.7 XL Country and the Bobcat Sports Radio Network.

Here's the entire schedule for both the Bobcats and the Big Sky Conference.

2020-21 MONTANA STATE SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

February 27 – Montana State at UC Davis

March 6 – Montana State at Weber State

March 13 – Northern Colorado at Montana State

March 20 - Open

March 27 – Montana State at Montana

April 3 – Eastern Washington at Montana State

April 10 – Idaho State at Montana State

2020-21 BIG SKY CONFERENCE SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

February 27

Montana State at UC Davis

Eastern Washington at Portland State

Northern Colorado at Idaho

Weber State at Idaho State

Montana at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah at Cal Poly

March 6

Montana State at Weber State

Montana at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Idaho State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Cal Poly

March 13

Northern Colorado at Montana State

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Portland State at Idaho

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Cal Poly at Montana

Northern Arizona at Weber State

March 27

Montana State at Montana

Idaho at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Northern Colorado

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Portland State

Weber State at Southern Utah

April 3

Eastern Washington at Montana State

Montana at Idaho

Idaho State at UC Davis

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado at Weber State

Cal Poly at Portland State

April 10

Idaho State at Montana State

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Southern Utah

Portland State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado

Weber State at UC Davis