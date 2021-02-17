Bobcats Release 2021 Fall Football Schedule

Montana State will return to the football field in September 2021 when the Bobcats travel to the University of Wyoming. It seems like it's been forever since the Bobcats played, and well it honestly has been. The last time MSU was on the football field in an official game was against North Dakota State in the FCS Playoffs in December 2019.

When the Bobcats take the field for their first game they will be on the sidelines with new head coach Brent Vigen. After Jeff Choate left to join the staff of the Texas Longhorns, Vigen was announced last week as the 33rd head coach of the Bobcats. He is the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wyoming Cowboys. Vigen's first game as MSU's head coach, he will be back in Laramie, Wyoming, to face off against his former team.

Below is the MSU Bobcat Football Schedule for 2021:

September 4th - at Wyoming

September 11th - Drake

September 18th - San Diego

September 25th - at Portland State

October 2nd - Northern Colorado

October 9th - Cal Poly

October 16th - at Weber State

October 23rd - Idaho State

October 30th - Open

November 6th - at Eastern Washington

November 13th - Idaho

November 20th - at Montana

Game times and other details will be announced as they become available. Remember, you can listen to all the Bobcat games home & away on 100.7 XL Country and the Bobcat Sports Radio Network.

MSU Bobcat Football Fun