All Boat Ramps at Cooney Reservoir Closed for the Season
In a press release on Thursday (9/16) Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced that all boat ramps will be closed at Cooney Reservoir, effective at 5 pm. The ramps will remain closed for the remainder of the season.
Low water levels force the closure.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks cites low water levels in the reservoir has caused the bottoms of all boat ramps to be either exposed, or covered with enough silt to make them unusable, adding that the water levels have receded past the usable part of the Red Lodge Campground ramp this week.
The lake remains open for camping and shore fishing and rafts, kayaks and canoes can still be utilized.
