Black Diamond Clinic and Jackpot in Billings May 7-9

4-H and FFA youth will have an exciting event at MetraPark this spring, with the first-ever Black Diamond Clinic and Jackpot planned for May 7 through 9 in the SuperBarn.

According to the press release from Town and Country Supply Association, who is partnering with Project Rockin’ Wranglers 4-H and Purina to host the event, nationally known clinicians will be offering their techniques at a two-day fitting clinic.

The clinicians from Purina will also be event ambassadors leading the clinic for youth, and they will also be judging the Jackpot. The ambassadors are:

Jordan Baumgartner, California – Sheep and goats

Mike Harbour, Texas – Goats

Jarrett Davis, Oklahoma – Pigs

Brock May, Wisconsin – Cattle

Black Diamond event organizer Tara Welborn said they not only expect local youth to be involved in this exciting event, but they also plan to have "participation from across the nation.”

This event gives young people a chance to learn techniques from these nationally-known clinicians so they can take their projects to the next level. It will help these kids not only build confidence in their livestock showing skills, but also in their day-to-day lives. -Jamie “Tillie” Goddard, Montana cattle sales specialist for Purina

Open registration is available for all 4-H and FFA youth who want to participate, and the public is welcome to come and view the event, according to the press release.

All FFA and 4-H youth are eligible to participate, with the following costs for entry:

Fitting clinic participants can enter a cattle, hog, goat, or lamb project for $75.

The Jackpot show includes entries for market cattle, lambs, hogs, goats, breeding heifers, ewes, gilts, and does for $25 each.

$15 for showmanship

Registration must be in by April 24, with more information available by emailing Tara Welborn at: twelborn@tandcsupply.com, or call 406.633.5754.

