Bison Gores Woman At Yellowstone in Third Animal Attack in a Week

Yellowstone National Park officials are reporting that yet another individual has been attacked by wildlife inside the park this week. Already, two women have been sent to the hospital after being kicked in the head by elk on two separate occasions, now, it appears a woman was gored by a bull bison.

According to Park officials, the attack occurred Wednesday morning, June 6, when 59-year-old Kim Hancock was visiting from California. Hancock was in a crowd of people that, at one point, got withing 15 feet of the bull, which became agitated while crossing the boardwalk near the Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin and charged.

Hancock is being treated for a hip injury at Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, Montana, but is reportedly in good condition.

In less than six weeks, four people have been injured by wildlife in Yellowstone, the last Bison attack occurred in early May.

