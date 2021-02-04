Billings Could Get 12″ Snow, Winter Storm Warning In Effect

The coldest temperatures of the season, and several days with significant snow is what's predicted for the Billings area over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3am Friday (2/5) through Sunday evening (2/7) at 5pm for most of south central Montana, including Yellowstone County. The current forecast has snow developing by sunrise on Friday morning in Billings, and will "continue off and on through the weekend."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The N.W.S. says snowfall will be heavy at times, with 8 to 12 inches of total accumulation possible in parts of our area by Sunday night. On Monday (2/8), there continues to be about a 20 percent chance of more snow showers, according to the current forecast from the National Weather Service.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Here are additional impacts from the Winter Storm Warning from the N.W.S:

Travel will become very difficult with slick and snow covered roads, localized blowing snow, and areas of poor visibility. This includes travel on I-90 and I-94. Difficult travel conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

The high temperature in Billings will be near 25 on Friday (2/5), and then won't get above the freezing mark until the day after Valentine's Day (2/15), according to the current Weather Channel ten-day forecast.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

There will be extremely low temperatures with this winter storm. Wind chills are expected to be around -10 below zero over the weekend, and the actual low temperature on Monday night could be -15 below zero.

The National Weather Service also warns of possible "ice jam formation" through early next week, and could cause flooding along rivers and streams. Those who have equipment and livestock near waterways should move them to higher ground, and away from "adjacent low lying areas."

Freeze-up ice jams tend to be short-lived but can result in rapid water rises and localized flooding where they occur. -National Weather Service.