Billings Will Get Rain, 12+ Inches of Snow Possible in Mountains

A soggy weather system will bring rain and possibly thunderstorms into Billings through Friday (6/19), but it will be a return to winter in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 9 p.m. tonight (Tuesday 6/16) until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for elevations above 5500 feet. The warning area includes Virginia City, West Yellowstone, and Bozeman Pass. It does not include the cities of Bozeman, Ennis, or Dillon.

Forecast models from the N.W.S. predict snow accumulations of up to 12 inches is possible, with higher amounts in the higher peaks of SW Montana.

Travel could be very difficult along roads entering mountain areas. Hazardous backcountry conditions for those outdoors and campers. The weight of the snow on branches with foliage could cause them to break and produce isolated power outages or blocked roads. -National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday (6/18) for the Beartooth Highway, with low visibility, and up to 8 inches of snow accumulation possible. Areas around Mystic Lake are expected to get around 4 inches of snow through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is the story for Billings, with the heaviest amounts of precipitation expected on Wednesday (6/17). Cooler temperatures will accompany this weather system, so the N.W.S. reminds backcountry recreationalists to be prepared for colder weather and snowfall.

For updated MONTANA road conditions, CLICK HERE.

For updated WYOMING road conditions, CLICK HERE.