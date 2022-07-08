Billings Weekend Roundup 7/8 to 7/10
If you're like me, you seek out things to do on the weekends. I may not specifically GO to the events, but I like knowing what is happening in town, and what my options are. So, I've done the hard work for you. Here's a roundup of all events I could find in the Billings area.
Billings is super busy this weekend! From Strawberries to documentaries, to outdoor Summer Sounds... here's the list:
- July 8th
- Thor: Love and Thunder - Babcock Theater
- Ladies Night with Made for Home - Made For Home
- Brian and Charles - Art House Cinema
- Kitchen Party with DJ Dixon Moonstomper - Kirk's Grocery
- Goldenrod LIVE - Thirsty Street Brewing Company at the Garage
- Hell's Belles AC/DC Tribute Band - The Pub Station Ballroom
- South Beach All-Stars - Kirk's Grocery
- Bitterbrush Documentary - Art House Cinema
- July 9th
- 31st Annual Strawberry Festival - Skypoint
- Thor: Love and Thunder - Babcock Theater
- Bitterbrush Documentary - Art House Cinema
- Downtown Summer Sounds 2 with Milky Chance - Downtown Billings Skate Park
- Brian and Charles - Art House Cinema
- Rookie Card / Super Sport - Kirk's Grocery
- Dammit Lauren! - Thirsty Street Brewing Company at the Garage
- July 10th
Get out and enjoy the weekend in Billings! Did I miss your event? Send a message on the app or facebook! We'll update the post.
Thanks to Downtown Billings for their awesome events calendar, along with Eventbrite, MetraPark, and others for their events information.
