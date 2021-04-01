Billings Ultimate Guide to Easter Brunch 2021

If you haven't made Easter meal plans yet, no worries. We've rounded up the best places to get brunch around the Magic City. Whether it's celebrating with family, or sipping on mimosa's with friends, these spots promise to deliver a great dining experience.

Here are the restaurants around Billings who are planning an Easter Sunday special:

The Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane

Breakfast specials 8am-11:30am, and Dinner special from 2pm to close. Easter breakfast entree features them with smoked salmon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise and sprinkled with fresh dill. CLICK HERE to see complete Easter menu.

The Windmill and Bar 51, 3429 Transtech Way

From 11am-5pm, their Easter special includes 1 pound of Alaskan King Crab, with mashed potatoes and melted butter for $35. Their dinner menu will be served all day, and reservations are being taken now at 406-252-8100, or CLICK HERE.

Montana Rib and Chop House, 1849 Majestic Lane

Easter Sunday in-house specials include Crab Stuffed Deviled Eggs, Chilled Seafood Platter, 12oz Glazed Ham, 16oz Prime Rib, and Huckleberry Crème Brule. To make a reservation, CLICK HERE.

High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Avenue

Easter Brunch Buffet includes Prime Rib, Ham carving station, omelets to order, and lots of sides, salads, and desserts. Reservations ONLY for this buffet that begins at 9am, and last seating at 2pm. Call 406-259-0111 to make reservation for $32 per person.

The Midway Grill and Brews, 1603 Grand Avenue

This new restaurant just opened in the West Park Promenade, and will feature Easter Brunch on Saturday (4/3) and Sunday (4/4) at 9a, 11a, and 1pm. $40 per person, plus a kids menu will be offered. To make a reservation, call 406-702-1888, or CLICK HERE.

Commons 1882, 115 Shiloh Road

Easter Brunch 2021 will run from 9am to 2pm and will feature Prime Rib, Omelets, French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Belgian Waffles, and more. To make reservations, call 406-254-1882, or CLICK HERE.

Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane

The Easter menu at the BHCC will feature Carved Baron of Beef, Pineapple Glazed Ham, Roasted Turkey and Dressing, Chicken Marsala, Pork Loin, and much more. Easter brunch served from 9:30am to 2:30pm, with last seating at 1:30pm. Reservations are required by calling 406-248-7151, or CLICK HERE.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue

Easter Brunch features Prime Rib, Ham Steaks, Cheesy Grits and Shrimp, Bacon, Sausage, Eggs, Salads, and much more. Mimosas, Bloody Mary's, and other adult beverages will be offered. Brunch served 8am to 2pm, with open seating available, but they suggest you make reservations by calling 406-255-9555, or CLICK HERE.

TEN at the Northern Hotel, 19 N. Broadway

The Easter Menu will be offered from 11am to 3pm, and features 4 courses. Some highlights on the menu include a Lamb Shank Cassoulet, and Heirloom Carrot Cake. To make a reservation call 406-867-6767, or CLICK HERE.

