Billings to Dallas Service Begins at LIA

American Airlines’ daily service between Dallas, Texas and Billings’ Logan International Airport began on Friday. Passengers aboard the inaugural flight from Dallas to Billings filled the 76-seat Embraer E175. The return flight, delayed about an hour due to bad weather in the Dallas area, carried 55 passengers. The Billings Gazette reports the first passenger off Flight 3615 was Darrick Caraway, general manager of Whittaker’s Guns in Owensboro, Kentucky.

He pronounced the maiden voyage both pleasant and convenient. As passengers deplaned, they were handed a Billings Chamber of Commerce swag bag and were greeted by a phalanx of public officials, including Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Billings Mayor Tom Hanel. Between a federal grant and revenue guarantees from more than 20 Billings-area businesses and organizations, the airline will receive over $1.4 million this year to offer daily nonstop flights.