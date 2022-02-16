Zach Petroff is doing some amazing things as a senior at Billings West High School. First, he's an offensive lineman for the Golden Bears and will be playing football for Rocky Mountain College in the fall. But the thing you may not have expected is that he's also the owner of his own auto detailing business at the same time.

Credit: Zach Petroff Credit: Zach Petroff loading...

There's no way I could have done all of this when I was in school.

I got the opportunity to speak with Petroff over the phone, and his positive attitude was very contagious.

"I started my business as a way for me to do my own thing, avoid long hours and managers," Petroff said. "I've always thought of myself as a perfectionist, and detailing cars requires that mentality."

His business, Mobile Auto Detailing 406, already has amazing reviews and the Mad406Detail Facebook page has over 180 likes.

"I really enjoy my customer's reactions to my work," Petroff said. "I've had customers tell me that their car looks brand new again, and I really love that."

Credit: Zach Petroff Credit: Zach Petroff loading...

Is car detailing a permanent fixture for Zach?

Petroff declared to play football for Rocky Mountain College, but other than that he doesn't know what the future will bring.

"I'm not sure if I'll continue the business through college or not," Petroff said. "It just depends on my wants at that time."

He said he's going to major in either Health & Human Performance or potentially Business depending on his desires and the success of his business.

Get our free mobile app

You can find more information about Mobile Auto Detailing 406 including detailing package prices and the phone number to call on their website here.

Words and Phrases That Prove Montanans Have an Accent