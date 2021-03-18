Billings St. Vincent’s Call for Kids Mediathon is TODAY (3/18)

Today (3/18) we'll be pulling on your heartstrings a little bit throughout the day for the annual St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation's Call for Kids mediation. Now until 6 pm tonight listen for stories of hope, courage and strength as families from Montana and surrounding states share their experiences with St. V's.

Funds raised will benefit St. Vincent Children’s Healthcare services, including the region’s first Pediatric Intensive Care Unit staffed 24/7 by Pediatric Intensivists and the only Pediatric Surgery program in eastern Montana.

You can become a Healing Hero by making a $20 monthly donation (or a single gift of $240). Funds raised help support the most fragile patients receive the best technology, programs, and facilities to heal close to home.

DONATE NOW by texting KIDS to 32037 - or - call 406-869-3669. Operators are at the phone bank, right now, waiting for your call to help make a difference. You can also DONATE ONLINE HERE.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

We're lucky to have the resources St. Vincent Healthcare provides when it comes to pediatric care. For over 100 years, thousands of kids from Montana, Wyoming and the Dakota's have experienced awesome care, close to home. St. Vincent Children's offers:

A kid-friendly pediatric unit staffed by experienced pediatric trained nurses.

Montana’s first pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) staffed 24/7 by pediatric intensivists, or specially trained critical care doctors, to treat kids with serious conditions.

Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), offering comprehensive care for the highest risk newborns who are preterm or have a critical illness.

Fortin Specialty Clinic, a neighboring medical building and hub for certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, including those visiting from the western United States.

Call now to become a Healing Hero. 406-869-3669 or text KIDS to 32037. Thank you for your support.