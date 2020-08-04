Billings shuts city hall, library after employees infected

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Billings shut down city hall and the public library for cleaning after three public employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials in Montana's largest city said Monday that two custodial employees and one information technology employees had tested positive. City hall was scheduled to re-open to the public Thursday following cleaning work and then operate two days a week under limited hours until August 17. The library was to stay closed until August 17. State health officials reported 60 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. Sixty-four people have died in the state.

