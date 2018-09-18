Billings Re-examines Casino Codes

The Gazette reports Billings is re-examining planning codes for udates to gambling regulations in the city. Billings has 113 gambling businesses — 18 fewer than it had 10 years ago, but gamblers play at 2,000 machines throughout Billings, and that’s increased over the past 10 years. Billings gambling represented over $12-and-a-half million in tax revenue this fiscal year, and the Montana Gambling Control Division returned over $263,000 to the city. A recent report indicated 89 casino/bar robberies over the past seven years– about 12 per year– but city code doesn’t define the term “casino.” Speaking on behalf of the West End Task Force, Billings Republican State Sen. Cary Smith asked the council to adopt a number of regulatory changes, including proposals to delete a zone where new casinos could be housed. Get the whole story online at; billingsgazette.com.