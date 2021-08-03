For the past couple of months, most Montana residents have seen a dramatic increase in temperature, so much so that Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced a State of Emergency due to drought, and Billings officials imposed a limit on sprinkler use during the day in city limits. However, with the rain and thunderstorms scheduled for today, Billings residents may be getting a reprieve from the heat.

A Break From The Boil

The estimated high for today (8/3) is only 80 degrees according to Accuweather, about 20 degrees cooler than the hottest days last week, along with morning and afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. To many residents, including myself, this is an amazing change to the Extreme Heat Advisories we have been used to for the last couple months.

Montana is one of a dozen states across the United States that are currently struggling with wildfires. One of the largest being the Robertson Draw fire, which, according to InciWeb, has burned nearly 30,000 acres. The extreme heat, coupled with lack of rain and high winds helped increase the fire's strength in June. As of 7/29, the fire is 90% contained.

Intensity To Return

Mid-week, temperatures are reported to return to what we've been used to, with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend and next week, however, we are looking at less intense weather. Friday through next Thursday are reported to show mid to upper 80s with sun and clouds.

Hopefully with the drop in temperatures today and next week, Billings residents, as well as Montanans in general can relax and enjoy the weather, rather than swelter in it.

