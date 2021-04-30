Billings Public Library Warming Up With Fun Activities in May

After being mostly closed to the public for nearly a year due to COVID-19 precautions, it seems that things are beginning to return to normal at Billings Public Library. We just received their May newsletter and as the weather warms up, activities are once again filling the library's calendar. Some highlights include:

Take and Make May Day Baskets. Suitable for adults, teens, and older children, the take-out May Day basket kits can be picked up curbside on May 3rd on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration necessary.

Suitable for adults, teens, and older children, the take-out May Day basket kits can be picked up curbside on May 3rd on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration necessary. Great Billings Book Hunt: The Asian American Experience. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the library is celebrating with fiction and non-fiction titles set in America, Hawaii, New Guinea, Japan or New Zealand.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the library is celebrating with fiction and non-fiction titles set in America, Hawaii, New Guinea, Japan or New Zealand. Genealogy Room. The Yellowstone Genealogy Foundation has opened the Genealogy Room. Volunteers are available to help with your ancestry searches.

Fuse

May is Preservation Month and the Yellowstone Historic Preservation Society is presenting an exhibit in the YHPS room, May 4 - May 18. Later this month, the Western Heritage Center's South Siders traveling exhibit will explore the historic South Side of Billings. The exhibit runs May 25 - June 25.

Get our free mobile app

The library is always offering fun activities for kids and in May children can participate in Adventures in Story Time, Books & Babies and Story Time in Espanol. Teens aren't left out in May and ages 13 - 17 can enjoy Outdoor Book Club, BPL Teen Blog (for those interesting in blogging). Teen artists are wanted to help design and paint the TECH lab.

Find out more on these events at BillingsLibrary.org.