Billings Police Investigating Two Weekend Shootings

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers were busy this past weekend with two separate shootings, and a vehicle chase that went through a backyard in Billings.

The Billings Police Department responded to a shooting just after 11pm on Saturday night (3/6) in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, according to the report. Upon arrival, officers located the 38-year old victim who had a gunshot wound, and transported them to a local hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, a second shooting was reported just after 2pm in the Heights, according to Sgt. Reid from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD officers responded to a shooting call at 341 Sioux Lane #3, in the Whitetail Run Apartment complex.

According to the report on @BillingsPD, a male adult was found unconscious with a "possible bullet wound," and was transported to Billings Clinic. BPD is investigating the shooting, and no further details were provided at the time this story was posted.

About the same time Billings Police officers were responding to the shooting in the Heights, an unrelated incident was being investigated near Downtown Billings. According to the post, BPD was called to investigate "suspicious activity" at 2206 6th Avenue North.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

