Residents in a neighborhood just north of West Park Promenade posted on Twitter that they heard "quite a few shots" early on Sunday (3/22), after an apparent shooting on 17th Street West.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers were dispatched at 2:09am Sunday morning, to a shooting reported in the 1700 block of 17th Street West.

Get our free mobile app

When Billings Police arrived to the scene, they "located numerous bullet holes in the residence," but no one was injured in the shooting, according to the post from BPD Sgt. Peterson.

The report says the "suspects" fled the area before Billings Police responded, and an investigation into the shooting is "ongoing."

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

No further information about any suspects, or motive into the shooting was given in the post on the Billings Police Twitter page.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

The Montana Highway Patrol also released their "St. Patrick's Day Stats" via Twitter today, showing stats from across the state compiled on March 17, 2021. According to post via @MTHwyPatrol, there were a total of 29 crashes in the Treasure State on the day of "good luck."

Photo courtesy of the Montana Highway Patrol

MHP reported arrests for 9 Driving Under the Influence's (DUI) on St. Patrick's Day, and 2 were cited for open container, according to the Montana Highway Patrol's Twitter page.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State